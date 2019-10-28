Here's how Demi Lovato seeps into the spirit of Halloween
American singer Demi Lovato's Halloween outfit will send chills down your spine.
American singer Demi Lovato's Halloween outfit will send chills down your spine. The 27-year-old singer hosted her own party at the HYDE nightclub in L.A on Saturday night where she was dressed up as a lady version of 'Pennywise the Clown', She completed the look with clown makeup resembling actor Bill Skarsgard's character in the 2017 horror film 'It', reported E-News.
She added the extra oomph by donning a red wig and red contact lenses. Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, went as Georgie.
"My mom is the best [laughing emoji]," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the two. (ANI)
