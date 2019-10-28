If an idea appeals then we're on our way: Christopher Llyod on fourth 'Back to the Future'

Emmett 'Doc' Brown can return to the screens if the makers are able to crack a great idea for a fourth "Back to the Future" movie, says veteran actor Christopher Llyod. The 81-year-old actor, who starred as Emmett 'Doc' Brown in the iconic science-fiction trilogy between 1985 and 1990, said he would love for there to be a new installment to the franchise, although he doesn't think it will happen.

''Possibly, but I don't think that's going to happen, I think they felt that three was decisive. But you never know, maybe somebody will tap the writer on the shoulder and say, 'How about this?' And if it appeals then we're on our way," Llyod told BBC Radio 2. The actor added that playing Doc Brown was once in a lifetime opportunity for him and feels immense joy looking back at his time as the beloved eccentric scientist.

"You spend a lifetime as an actor hoping something like 'Back To The Future' comes along, and it came along and it just keeps running. ''Doc Brown is constantly trying to figure something and he's obsessed with time travel and then he makes a time machine and if someone doesn't press the right button at the right time then we're all done for, so he has constant anxiety... Doc has so much to do in such a short lifetime so he is constantly hustling constantly out of fear that something is going to go wrong," he said.

Written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, "Back to the Future" series also featured Michael J Fox as high school student Marty McFly.

