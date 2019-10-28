Alice Lowe, Kris Marshall to star in 'Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break'

Actors Alice Lowe and Kris Marshall are part of an ensemble cast for director Nick Gillespie's dark comedy "Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break". Besides the two actors, the film will also feature Katherine Parkinson, Tom Meeten, Kevin Bishop, Johnny Vegas, Mandeep Dhillon, Craig Parkinson, Steve Oram and Pippa Haywood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie recently commenced shooting, The story follows Paul, a chronic underachiever living in a small UK market town who is desperate to become famous and compete in a Pop Idol styled talent competition. "But when five holier-than-thou, jobs-worthy characters get in his way and cause him to miss his audition, Paul plans deadly revenge, with each wrongdoer dispatched in a suitably fitting manner

"It's one lunch break, with five spectacular murders in a sparkly spangled suit," the official plotline read. Finn Bruce will produce the film, while James Appleton of Storyhouse Pictures will executive produce.

