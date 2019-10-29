CW moving ahead with 'Superman & Lois' series

The CW network is working on a new series "Superman & Lois" with actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their characters from the Arrowverse. The new show will get a script from former "The Flash" showrunner Todd Helbing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The drama is described as revolving around the world's most famous superhero (Hoechlin) and comics' most famous journalist (Tulloch) as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Helbing will also executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns.

Hoechlin was first featured as Superman back in 2016 and has appeared in multiple episodes of The CW's Arrow-verse, including "Supergirl", and has participated in the franchise's annual crossovers. Tulloch was cast as Lois Lane in September 2018 and appeared in last year's crossover.

