'Terminator: Dark Fate' premiere called off due to wildfire

The premiere of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton's "Terminator: Dark Fate" has been cancelled due to wildfire. The premiere was scheduled to take place on Monday in Hollywood and set to be attended by Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis.

In a statement, Paramount Pictures said, "In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight's Los Angeles premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate'." "We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires," it added.

According to Variety, the fire broke out early Monday in Southern California along the 405 freeway near the Getty Center. Over 10,000 homes and commercial buildings are under evacuation orders as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

In a post on Twitter, Schwarzenegger said he was evacuated from his residence at 3.30 am. "We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians," the veteran actor said.

Directed by Tim Miller, "Terminator: Dark Fate" will release worldwide on Friday.

