David Hasselhoff joins Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' musical

Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" musical has roped in "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff to play villain Franklin Hart Jr for a limited time. According to Digital Spy, Hasselhoff's character is described as a "sexist and egotistical boss of the office".

"I went to see the show back in June and I thought it was Hofftastic. That's when I knew I wanted to be part of it. Franklin Hart Jr is going to be a fun part for me to play and I'm looking forward to being back on stage in the UK," the actor, 67, said on his casting. The musical, which opened at the Savoy Theatre in February, previously starred Louise Redknapp and Love Island winner Amber Davies.

Parton, who has penned the music and lyrics for the musical, said she was pleased to have Hasselhoff on board. "He will be a terrific addition to an already amazing cast and the audiences are going to love him just as much as I do," she added.

