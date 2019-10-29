International Development News
Entertainment News Summary: Want to binge-watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

Entertainment News Summary: Want to binge-watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Want to binge-watch? New streaming TV services will make you wait

In 2013, Netflix Inc shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of "House of Cards" in one batch, a move that helped popularize streaming video and fueled a culture of binge-watching. But Apple Inc, Walt Disney Co, and AT&T Inc are largely rejecting that path as they prepare their own efforts to hook the online audiences that embraced Netflix. Crooning customers get free rides in Ukraine's karaoke cab

A Ukrainian taxi driver is offering his passengers rides for a song, by refunding their bill if they appear on his YouTube channel performing their favorite tunes. Andriy Turko has fitted a karaoke system in his cab in a drive to discover new musical talent in his home city of Vinnytsia. AT&T to reveal HBO Max pricing, details at WarnerMedia investor day

AT&T Inc executives on Tuesday are expected to reveal new details about pricing, programming, and distribution of the company's forthcoming HBO Max streaming video service as they plot the phone giant's entrance into the streaming war. The stakes are high for AT&T, which is saddled with debt from a $134 billion acquisition spree to combine media conglomerate Time Warner and satellite TV provider DirecTV with the second-largest U.S. wireless phone company by subscribers. 'For All Mankind' imagines a (better) path not taken in the space race

Imagine a world where Neil Armstrong was not the first man on the moon and the Soviet Union won the space race instead. That's the premise of "For All Mankind," one of the first original television series from Apple Inc. It sets the stage for alternate history with sweeping ripple effects on everything from women's rights and the environment to the Vietnam War. Celebrities flee, multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire on Monday destroyed at least five multimillion-dollar homes in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and forced celebrities to flee in the middle of the night. Among neighborhoods under evacuation orders was the posh area of Brentwood, a section on the west side of the city that became world-famous in 1994 when former football star O.J. Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife and a waiter there. 'Joker' Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Box Office Charts

Put on a happy face: In its fourth weekend in theaters, Warner Bros.' "Joker" returned to the top of domestic box office charts, narrowly defeating Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." The two villains had been in a close race for first place, but Sunday estimates show "Joker" will walk away victorious with $18.9 million in ticket sales. Those rankings could change Monday morning after final tallies are reported since "Maleficent 2" is close behind with $18.5 million. Ahead of the auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

Olivia Newton-John's black leather jacket and very tight pants from "Grease", complete with a broken zipper, go up for auction this week as the top item in a sale to help raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia. The outfit that marked the singer's transition from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy Olson for the "You're the One That I Want" duet with John Travolta in the 1978 movie musical is expected to fetch up to $200,000, Julien's Auctions said. Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar for work against gender bias

Actress Geena Davis urged Hollywood filmmakers to take new steps to address an ongoing gender imbalance in media as she accepted an honorary Oscar on Sunday for her work to promote more women on screen. While equality for women lags throughout U.S. society, it is even worse in film and television, said Davis, the "Thelma, and Louise" star who founded a nonprofit research group called the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

