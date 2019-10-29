The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

The Last Kingdom Season 4 has wrapped filming and fans are quite happy to know that they are gradually coming closer to its release. The cast members are very excited about the show and they appeared in a behind-the-scenes video to share their enthusiasm and excitement with the avid series lovers.

The wrapping of The Last Kingdom Season 4's filming was announced by the series' official Instagram handle with a title "That's a wrap! Here's to a job well done." The photo shows Mark Rowley and Alexander Dreymon hugging each other in front of the horses at the back. The actors are observed to have blood make-ups on their faces and the overall picture shows it was a battle they just completed filming.

Now fans are ardently waiting to get the official premiere date of The Last Kingdome Season 4. Netflix confirmed in April 2019 that filming had commenced on the 10 new episodes. In July this year, the Instagram web page invited followers to join Uhtred next year on Netflix as the battle continues. Thus, it is expected to arrive in 2020. However, there is still a lot of work left to be done, and the team has asked the fans to be patient.

In the upcoming season, fans will be able to see the returning Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. He thinks that this is the right time to create problem with his uncle Aelfric.

Here're some snaps shared over Instagram from the backdoor of The Last Kingdom Season 4 that will surely amaze you. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.