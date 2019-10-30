International Development News
Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' moves to HBO Max

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 30-10-2019 10:36 IST
  Created: 30-10-2019 10:34 IST
Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi series, "Raised by Wolves" is set to debut on HBO's direct-to-consumer platform, HBO Max. According to Variety, the 10-episode drama, featuring Travis Fimmel, originally had a straight-to-series order at TNT.

The announcement was made during the WarnerMedia Day investor presentation Tuesday. In what is his TV directorial debut, Scott's "Raised By Wolves" was created by Aaron Guzikowski of "Prisoners" fame. Guzikowski is attached as writer and showrunner.

The series follows two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the colony teeming with humans threatens to be ripped apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a tall order. The cast also includes Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, among others.

After TBS comedy "Search Party", "Raised by Wolves" is the second series to migrate from WarnerMedia's basic cable networks to the upcoming streamer, set for a May 2020 launch in the US. The series, also backed by Scott, recently wrapped production in Cape Town, South Africa.

