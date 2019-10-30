Nicolas Cage to star in thriller 'Wally's Wonderland'

Nicolas Cage will feature in a thriller titled "Wally's Wonderland", a genre film to be directed by Kevin Lewis. According to Deadline, Cage will play a janitor, forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare.

The animatronic characters come alive and pose a threat to the janitor's life who has to survive the night. The screenplay, which was high on the Blood List, a list of highly anticipated genre scripts, is penned by GO Parsons.

Cage and Mike Nilon will also serve as producers with Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis and Danny Roth. Production is scheduled to begin in late January.

