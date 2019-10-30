Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

International Development News
The release date of Ayushman Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' has been pushed earlier to February 28 next year.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Image Credit: ANI

The release date of Ayushman Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' has been pushed earlier to February 28 next year. The quirky comedy which was earlier scheduled for a release on April 24, will see the two sharing screen space for the first time.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, film critic Taran Adarsh also pinned a still from the film featuring Ayushmann as a mediocre man wearing a brown striped shirt paired with white pants. Meanwhile, Big B, on the other hand, looks unrecognisable as a very old man with an abnormally shaped nose. Wearing a green kurta on a hunchback posture, the 'Cheenikum' actor is seen with a scarf wrapped around his head.

'Gulabo Sitabo' is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar, the flick has been shot in Lucknow.

Other than this, Amitabh will also be seen with Emraan Hashmi in 'Chehre', which is set to open in theatres on February 21 next year. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also prepping for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'.

Apart from this movie, Ayushmann is also awaiting the release of 'Bala' alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

