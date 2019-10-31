International Development News
Will sue anyone making remixes of Vishal-Shekhar songs: Vishal Dadlani

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 12:42 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 12:42 IST
Vishal Dadlani, one half of composing duo Vishal-Shekhar, has said that he will take legal action against anyone who attempts to recreate their songs. The singer-composer is already miffed with the recreation of "Saaki Saaki" track from "Musafir".

Tanishk Bagchi remixed the track, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakar, for the film "Batla House". On Wednesday, Dadlani took to social media to call out the "vultures" who are tampering with original tracks.

"Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians. After 'Saaki Saaki', I hear upcoming bastardisations include 'Dus Bahaane', 'Deedaar De', 'Sajnaji Vaari Vaari', 'Desi Girl' and more," he wrote. "Make your own songs, vultures," he added.

In a statement, Dadlani called remixing of old songs as "daylight robbery" and said he is ready to go to any lengths to protect his work. "I shall certainly exercise my legal rights if needed and even move courts against the films and the musicians, if it comes down to it. It's not fair that anyone should be able to do this, and I'm sure that the Courts will see this for what it is.

"Daylight robbery of work, credit, opportunity and most crucially creativity. Once again, I would like to ask my fellow musicians NOT to remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit and remuneration. That is robbery, nothing more. Stop doing this, show some spine, and let yourself and all musicians be respected as a community," the singer-composer said. Dadlani's outburst comes close on the heels of British composer Dr Zeus taking offence to the remix of his song "Don't Be Shy" by Sachin-Jigar for the film "Bala".

Dr Zeus had called out the composer duo and rapper Badshah on Twitter. "Are u guys taking the p**s @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive when did you compose 'Don’t be shy' and 'Kangna'.

"More to the point how dare you guys be riding off my old hits and f***ing them up??? You need to get original. My lawyers will be in touch," he wrote on Twitter.

