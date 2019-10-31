Arjun Mathur, Tanishtha Chatterjee to star in Ansuman Jha's directorial debut.

Actor Anshuman Jha is set to make his directorial debut with black comedy "Lord Curzon ki Haveli", featuring Arjun Mathur and Tanishtha Chatterjee in lead roles. Jha, who was last seen in "No Fathers in Kashmir" just finished working on "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi".

"Lord Curzon' Ki Haveli' is written by Bikash Mishra, the Award winning writer of "Chauranga" and is expected to go on floors in the UK in January. Arjun, who won critical acclaim for Amazon show "Made in Heaven", and Chatterjee, fresh off from her directorial debut "Roam Rome Mein", will play one of the two couples in the movie.

"This is a five character film and each part is integral to the story. And requires actors. I am grateful to Tannishtha and Arjun, whose work I admire, and excited to collaborate with them on a script which excites us all in equal measure," Jha said in a statement. Jha will also feature in Pankaj Dubey's book adaptation of "What A Loser".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)