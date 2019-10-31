17 films from master directors to be screened at IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will screen 17 films from world-renowned directors like Pedro Almodovar, Costa Gavras, Werner Herzog and Hirokazu Koreeda under its 'Master Frames' segment. Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglu's "Commitment", which is Turkey's entry in the International Feature category at Oscars, will have its world premiere at the festival and is a part of the 'Master Frames' section.

The festival, in its golden jubilee year, will screen "About Endlessness" by Roy Andersson, "Adults in the Room" by Gavras, "By The Grace Of God" by Francois Ozon, "Daniel" by Niels Arden Oplev, "Devil Between The Legs" by Arturo Ripstein, "Family Romance LLC" by Werner Herzog, "Guest Of Honor" by Atom Egoyan, "Matthias & Maxime" by Xavier Dolan, "Mr. Jones" by Agnieszka Holland, Almodovar's "Pain And Glory","The Golden Glove" by Fatih Akin, "The Halt" by Lav Diaz, "The Truth" by Koreeda, "The Weasel's Tale" by Juan José Campanella and "Young Ahmed" by Dardenne Brothers. Most of the films in this category are being screened for the first time at the festival, a release said.

The 50th edition of the festival will witness the participation of over 200 films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 nonfeature films in the Indian Panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers.

