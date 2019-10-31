Randeep Hooda to play antagonist in Salman's 'Radhe'

Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to play an antagonist in Salman Khan's forthcoming film "Radhe". Randeep and Salman have previously worked together in "Kick" and "Sultan".

"Randeep plays an antagonist in the film. He liked the role and hence agreed to do it. This is the first time he is playing such a character. Also, Salman and Randeep have worked together in the past and they share a great relationship," a source close to the development said. Randeep is most likely to begin shooting for the film this year, which will be directed by Prabhudheva.

The mahurat shot of the movie is scheduled for Friday in Lonavala with Salman, who recently announced that "Radhe" will be his Eid 2020 release. "Radhe" will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Randeep will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, "Rat on a Highway", a Sony Pictures India-produced untitled thriller with "Mukkabaaz" actor Zoya Hussain and Mira Nair's web-series "A Suitable Boy".

