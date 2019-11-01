International Development News
Development News Edition

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 11:37 IST
Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actors Julia Garner, Laverne Cox, Anna Chulmsky, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series on Anna Delvey by Shonda Rhimes. Delvey, whose real name was Anna Sorokin, was a Russia-born girl who won the New York social scene in 2013 by pretending to be a German heiress and stole money from a lot of bigwigs .

In 2019, she was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, theft of services and larceny in the second degree for scamming New York hotels and wealthy acquaintances. Titled "Inventing Anna", the show is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler

Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show's 10 one-hour episodes, including the first. The show will follow a journalist (Chlumsky) who investigates the case of Anna (Garner). The two develop a love-hate bond as "Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Cox will play celebrity trainer and life coach Kacy Duke, while Lowes will essay the role of Anna's follower Rachel. Floyd will play Neff, an aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge.

The project is the first announced under Rhimes' and Shondaland's mega-overall deal with Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Friends' coming to theaters with all Thanksgiving episodes

Heres good news for all the Friends Fans - they will now be able to watch all the shows Thanksgiving episodes in movie theatres. Eight classic Thanksgiving episodes, which have been newly remastered in 4K resolution, will be screened at 700...

J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam

Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.Further details are awaited.The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on October 29. ANIAlso ...

Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration Openly Recruitment Facing Talents at Home and Abroad

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 31, 2019 Xinhua-AsiaNet--On October 30, Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration which located in the largest free trade zone in Hainan province, issued a recruitment announcement to the world, openly recruiting 35 tale...

Merck Foundation Conducted Their Annual Conference Presided by Ghana Head of State

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana Business Wire India Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board and Family Board of E-Merck KG inaugurated Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Ghana. The 6th Edition of Merck Afri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019