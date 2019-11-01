Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series

Actors Julia Garner, Laverne Cox, Anna Chulmsky, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series on Anna Delvey by Shonda Rhimes. Delvey, whose real name was Anna Sorokin, was a Russia-born girl who won the New York social scene in 2013 by pretending to be a German heiress and stole money from a lot of bigwigs .

In 2019, she was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, theft of services and larceny in the second degree for scamming New York hotels and wealthy acquaintances. Titled "Inventing Anna", the show is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler

Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show's 10 one-hour episodes, including the first. The show will follow a journalist (Chlumsky) who investigates the case of Anna (Garner). The two develop a love-hate bond as "Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Cox will play celebrity trainer and life coach Kacy Duke, while Lowes will essay the role of Anna's follower Rachel. Floyd will play Neff, an aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge.

The project is the first announced under Rhimes' and Shondaland's mega-overall deal with Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)