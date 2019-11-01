Sean Bean joins second season of 'Snowpiercer'

"Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean has been cast as a series regular on the second season of "Snowpiercer". No other details have been released about the actor's role in the TNT show.

According to Deadline, "Snowpiercer" TV show is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival are the central theme of the series which is a small-screen adaptation of celebrated director Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed 2014 movie starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, and the graphic novel series of the same name.

Actors Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand and Steven Ogg feature in the TV series, which will premiere in 2020.

