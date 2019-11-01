Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp split, call of engagement

Hollywood star Meg Ryan and musician John Mellencamp have parted ways and called off their engagement. The duo decided to go their sperate ways after being together for eight years.

According to E! online, Ryan ended the engagement. "It got exhausting for her to deal with. There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while.

"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy," a source told the publication. Ryan and Mellencamp got engaged in November 2018, following seven years of on-off romance.

