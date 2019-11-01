International Development News
Development News Edition

Thirty years after it fell, Berlin Wall lives on in parks, squares and souvenirs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:52 IST
Thirty years after it fell, Berlin Wall lives on in parks, squares and souvenirs
Image Credit: Flickr

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the imposing structure that divided the Communist East and the capitalist West lives on in public squares, parks and tourist souvenirs. When euphoric Germans clambered on top of the Wall on Nov. 9, 1989, smashing it with hammers, it was hard to imagine it had a future.

But it has become an export hit. Segments of the Wall have been sent around the world as official gifts and tourists visiting Berlin often buy brightly colored pieces of rock that sellers say were once part of the Wall. Some come with authenticity certificates. Not everyone is convinced.

"There's not as much Wall as there is being sold," said Bernd Breitenbach, a 67-year-old passerby at the Berlin Wall Memorial. Sections of the Wall - which have been erected in countries including the United States, Ukraine, and Russia - are a major tourist attraction in Berlin.

Seeing the East Side Gallery - a section of the Wall that artists painted in 1990 and which still stands - is a must-do for visitors. Many like to have their photo taken by the painting of a Trabant - the classic car of Communist East Germany - bursting through the Wall, or by the picture of former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and former East German leader Erich Honecker kissing. It is a thought-provoking experience for many.

"I guess it's quite shocking to see how it would have split communities and ... I'm thinking of places where there still are walls," said Matthew Chaplin, a 24-year-old tourist from England. Daria Ustymenko, a 35-year-old visitor from Ukraine, said: "Let's say it's like evoked some feelings, very deep feelings, and emotional impressions."

Also Read: Marathon win of Brigid Kosgei, Eliud sparks controversy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish authorities ready for election eve protests -sources

Spanish authorities are preparing for protests by supporters of Catalan independence on the eve of Spains Nov. 10 general election that could turn violent, government and Socialist Party sources told Reuters. The comments from two senior so...

Rugby-Read still among game's greats after fairytale finish thwarted

Kieran Reads glittering All Blacks career ultimately did not end with the same fairytale finish as his predecessor Richie McCaw, but the 34-year-old will still go down as one of New Zealands greatest players.Read had hoped to emulate McCaw ...

Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking irked neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the city outskirts, police said. Kavitha, a private sector employee, ha...

Newborn saved from being buried alive now faces high-risk

She may have got a new lease of live having been saved moments before being buried alive here, but the newborn girl baby now requires a high-risk surgery for a , police said on Friday. On Thursday, police thwarted the attempt of a duo from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019