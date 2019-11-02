International Development News
I smoked a lot of weed: Singer Pink on shooting her first music video

Singer Pink shared the experience of shooting her first-ever music video and the story might surprise you.

Pink. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Pink shared the experience of shooting her first-ever music video and the story might surprise you. Pink's first single, 'There You Go,' debuted in 2000, and the video featured her riding a motorcycle.

"My first video. I think this is the prettiest I've ever looked and will ever look," the 40-year-old singer told Billboard. "I think I was 19 when I shot this video. I'd just started riding motorcycles. I almost crashed 85 times." And that was not just the only trouble that the singer got herself into during the shoot.

"I smoked a lot of weed, too, and [director] Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, 'Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?'" she continued. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'I really want you to be able to open your eyes.' I was like, 'My eyes are open,'" reported Fox News. She also spoke about her famous acrobatic 2010 Grammy performance, in which she performed 'Glitter in the Air.'

"I can't believe they let me do that. They let me do a song that wasn't a single, that no one ever heard before," she said. "They let me fly 100 feet in the air, with no harness, with water. It was so much fun." Although she's now become known for her gravity-defying performances, her first time doing one made her a little anxious.

"I remember being so nervous to walk in this white gown. I couldn't walk in a straight line. I'm pretty sure in the first verse I almost fell over twice," she adds. "That was awesome. And LL Cool J looked at my butt. But so did Rihanna. It was a good butt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

