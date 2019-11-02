International Development News
Nicki Minaj slams Wendy Williams for mocking her husband Kenneth Petty

Newly married singer Nicki Minaj recently came to the defence of her husband Kenneth Petty who was slammed and mocked by television host Wendy Williams.

Nicki Minaj (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Newly married singer Nicki Minaj recently came to the defence of her husband Kenneth Petty who was slammed and mocked by television host Wendy Williams. Wendy openly made several comments pertaining to Petty and called him a "killer" and a "sex offender." Kenneth's past criminal history is a point of concern for some, but Nicki has made it abundantly clear that she's not afraid to retaliate by using her haters' dirty laundry as a weapon.

On Queen Radio, Nicki lashed out at Wendy and called her "demonic" and "vicious" while weighing in on her scandalous split from Kevin Hunter, reported E-News. "It's not about doing your job," Minaj said. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you're hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated."

The hip-hop star continued, "I didn't know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn't know that people can't turn over a new leaf. I didn't know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted." Nicki then addressed rumours that Hunter was unfaithful to Wendy and even welcomed a baby with another woman during their marriage.

"When a woman isn't really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type," Nicki said. "So I really wanted to pray for you today, because of look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You're sat up there being vicious all this time and paid for that man's mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe." "How you doin', stupid?" she added, making light of Wendy's signature catchphrase. And no, it didn't end there.

Nicki concluded the rant by saying, "I know we're human first, we're human before we're celebrities, we're human before we're personas. And I know you must have gone through a lot. But you are demonic, and that's why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news--people do it all the time--without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

