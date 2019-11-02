‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel to release in April 2022

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sequel will hit the theatres on April 8, 2022. Joaquim Dos Santos has been roped in to direct the untitled sequel, which was announced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios prior to the release of the first movie.

Dave Callaham has penned the script, which will take forward Miles Morales' story, reported Variety. The 2018 animation followed 13-year-old Brooklynite Morales, who becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques.

The film also won the Academy Award for animated feature for Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

