'Ant-Man 3' in the works with Peyton Reed returning as director

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:47 IST
The third installment in the "Ant-Man" franchise is finally moving ahead with Peyton Reed returning as the director. Paul Rudd will be back as the titular superhero, and Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas are also expected to reprise their roles.

According to Variety, the project, to be produced by Kevin Feige, will start filming by the end of 2020 and is likely to release in 2022. Reed has also directed the first two installments -- "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

The film will also mark Rudd's fifth outing as the superhero, having previously donned the suit in two "Ant-Man" films, as well as in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

