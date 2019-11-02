Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley join 'Prisoner 760' cast

Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim are the latest addition to the cast of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer "Prisoner 760". Kevin Macdonald is directing the film, reported Variety.

"Captured by the US government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). "Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy" the official logline of the film read.

The movie is based on Slahi's best-selling memoir "Guantanamo Diary". Principal photography is set to begin in South Africa on December 2.

Michael Bronner has penned the screenplay.

