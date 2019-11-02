Rage Against the Machine to reunite in 2020, will perform at Coachella

Rock band Rage Against the Machine are reuniting for a short tour next year. The group took to Instagram to announce their reunion, which also includes a Coachella performance.

The band, which comprises vocalist Zack de la Rocha, bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and drummer Brad Wilk, will start their tour from El Paso, Texas on March 26 and end it in Indio, California, on April 17. The band went on a hiatus in 2011 and Rocha went solo. He last released an album in 2016, while Tom Morello, Wilk and Commerford started creating music with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and B-Real of Cypress Hill as Prophets Of Rage.

