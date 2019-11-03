International Development News
Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch to star in new 'Superman & Lois' series

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise their roles as Superman and Lois Lane in a new series set at The CW. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project titled "Superman & Lois" is the latest one to be greenlit as a potential "Arrow"-verse spinoff.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the plot revolves around Superman and Lois as they deal with the stress and pressures that come with being working parents today. Todd Helbing, who earlier served as showrunner on "The Flash", will write the script and executive produce the series.

Greg Berlanti and his Warner Bros TV-based Greg Berlanti Productions top brass Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns will also act as executive producers. Hoechlin was the first cast as Superman back in 2016 and has appeared in many episodes of "Arrow"-verse, including Supergirl, and has been a part of its annual crossovers. Tulloch was cast last September and appeared in 2018's crossover.

A female-focused "Arrow" spinoff, featuring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy, is already in the works at the network as a part of the new wave of DC Comics franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

