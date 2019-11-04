Akshaye Khanna's 'Sab Kushal Mangal' to release on Jan 3

"Sab Kushal Mangal", starring Akshaye Khanna, will hit the screens on January 3, 2020, the makers announced on Monday. The first look of the film was also released on social media.

Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, "Sab Kushal Mangal" will see Akshaye return to the comedy genre. The movie is set to launch veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure's son, Priyanka Sharma, and Riva Kishan, daughter of actor-MP Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Nitin Manmohan's One Up Entertainment, Akshaye and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, the film marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan as a producer.

