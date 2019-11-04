International Development News
Development News Edition

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:03 IST
Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria
Image Credit: Flickr

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nation's commercial capital Lagos.

Yinka Shonibare - a Turner Prize nominee whose giant 'Nelson's Ship in a Bottle' work stood on a plinth in London's Trafalgar Square - said he wanted artists from around the world to apply for the first places in the residency scheme, which is due to start in 2021. "The journey has always been Africans going to the West and I think we need to reverse that," Shonibare said on Saturday, at the launch of his Guest, Artist, Space Foundation that will run the project and help fund African participants.

"It's important that African cultures are properly understood in the context of Africa and that people actually come here to learn," the London-based artist told Reuters. Under the scheme, four groups of three artists will spend three months every year based at sites in Lagos and on a 30-acre farm in Ijebu town 100 km (62 miles) away. Construction work had started on the sites, Shonibare said.

The launch coincided with Art X, an annual art fair held in Lagos, that attracts artists from across Africa. Experts say there has been growing interest in contemporary African works.

"Prices have risen by between 70 to 100% since we started auctions 10 years ago. And at the top end of the market it's even stronger than that," said Giles Peppiatt, director of contemporary African art at London auction house Bonhams. The $1.6 million auction price set last year for 1974 painting "Tutu" by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu would have been unthinkable five years ago, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maha political soap opera goes on; Pawar play yields no result

Multiple high-profile meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, including one between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, failed to give any indication of breaking the 11-day- long deadlock over government formatio...

UPDATE 2-Trump officials shun requests to testify to impeachment inquiry -lawmakers

Four U.S. officials called to testify by Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will not show up as requested on Monday, lawmakers said, and the president pressed his demand for a whistleblower to appear....

Orissa HC lawyers resume work after three weeks

After abstaining from work for more than three weeks in protest against the appointment system of existing judges, lawyers of the Orissa High Court on Monday attended the courts. Members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association had on Nove...

India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open Indo-Pacific region

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law. A discussion in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019