International Development News
Development News Edition

Kaitlynn Carter pens essay on her relationship with Miley Cyrus

American reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her relationship with Miley Cyrus and how they fell in love in a short time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:37 IST
Kaitlynn Carter pens essay on her relationship with Miley Cyrus
Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her relationship with Miley Cyrus and how they fell in love in a short time. In an essay that Carter penned for Elle, she opened up about her ongoing journey to discover her sexuality and said their relationship was the real deal. "This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," writes Carter, who didn't specifically name Cyrus. "It wasn't quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn't very complicated, either," reported Page Six.

The 31-year-old star added that until that trip, the thought had never crossed her mind that she was capable of loving a woman the way she loved her. But after thinking about her past relationships, she recollected that she never had a 'type'. After their brief romance, Carter and Cyrus broke up in September and then she talked about memories of 'Carter's split from Brody Jenner and Cyrus' separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Since their relationship ended, Cyrus has moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson. 'Hills: New Beginnings' star reiterated the profound impact the relationship had on her life.

To summon up, she told although her relationship with the friend (Miley) was often referred by media as a 'summer fling' or a 'same-sex' affair, it was much more than that, she wrote, "This was a profound journey of self-discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the 'norm', and lived." The two were longtime friends before taking the next step, which caught Carter by surprise when it initially happened.

While explaining the profound relationship, Carter added, "I didn't have to think about a thing or overanalyze," she explains. "It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I'd always been drawn to her in a way I wasn't with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense." (ANI)

Also Read: Cody Simpson opens up about his feelings over Miley Cyrus romance with Kaitlynn Carter

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Very understanding of BJP to discuss sharing of CM's

Very understanding of BJP to discuss sharing of CMspost for 2.5 years Sanjay Raut....

Romania will propose EU lawmaker Muresan as new commissioner

Romanias new centrist government will propose European lawmaker Siegfried Muresan as its Commissioner in the EUs new executive, the ruling National Liberal Party officials said on Tuesday.A letter to Brussels will be sent later today or ear...

Johnson presses election rival to explain Brexit stance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday to tell voters in next months election whether he backs leaving the EU. Johnsons main rival in the snap December 12 poll has struggled with...

Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spains Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019