Cody Simpson opens up about his feelings over Miley Cyrus romance with Kaitlynn Carter

Rapper Cody Simpson who is currently dating pop-icon Miley Cyrus, recently opened up about how he felt about the singer's romance with Kaitlynn Carter. The star broached this subject during an interview with the 'Kyle & Jackie O Show' following his win on 'The Masked Singer,' reported E-News website.

At one point, the interviewer asked, "You wouldn't dare offer..." He trails off, making some sort of insinuation, before Cody responds, "Hell no! It's not like that at all." In fact, Cody insists he's "very romantic", something that he claims Miley's never been able to "experience" before in any of her relationships. One example he offered while narrating his romantic side, where he wrote an acoustic song for her while she was in the hospital. "I'd like to be the best boyfriend I could possibly be," he shares.

The slight dig at her exes lack of romance didn't go unnoticed. In fact, over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer hinted that her exes were all "evil" in an Instagram Live with the rapper. "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true," she claimed. "There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one...and he's on this Live." (ANI)

