Arshad Warsi to star in web series for Amazon Prime Video

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:35 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:19 IST
Arshad Warsi will next feature in a web-series from Amazon Prime Video, which the actor says is "outrageous" and "bizarre to another level". Arshad made his debut on the digital medium with psychological thriller "Asura" for Voot.

He was also set to replace Irrfan Khan on the political satire "Gormint" but the project has now been shelved. The 51-year-old actor said the new web series falls in the comedy space.

"As an actor, you want to do something outrageous which I always look forward to. I have got one that is outrageous, which I will be doing for Amazon. "You will be going nuts and think what I am doing? I would hate to do anything that doesn't entertain people, no matter what the genre is. It should be exciting and worth watching and not depress people," Arshad told PTI.

The actor further teased the series, saying it is "something that has not been attempted before". "It is bizzare to another level. Amazon is also very excited. I have not done anything like that in my life. It is one of it's kind that comes and then never come again," he said.

The actor said he is yet to start shooting for the web-series. Arshad will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

The film will release on November 22.

