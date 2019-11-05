International Development News
Grandfather's advice on acting is Bible to me: Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan

Vardhan Puri, the grandson of veteran Bollywood actor Amrish Puri, on Tuesday said everything he knows about cinema and acting came from his late grandfather and he will always remember the conversation he had with him in life. The newcomer, who makes his debut with romantic thriller "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", said his grandfather once gave him a key tip for life -- to always remember his roots.

"My grandfather gave me this tip. He said many actors, who come from a theatre background to films tend to forget the theatre preparation. And they start behaving in a starry manner, start partying and acquire attitude. They walk around with an entourage. My grandfather told me not to get into all this. "He said, 'Do these things only as part of the profession but do not let these things become a part of your core. Let your core be that of a theatre actor. Always behave in the way that you are at your roots, which is that of a theatre actor. If you do that, the chances of failure are less'. That is what my grandfather told me and that is my Bible," Vardhan told reporters at the film's trailer launch.

The actor further said his grandfather always told him that preparation is the key to pulling off a character successfully. "I feel like what helps you get a break is training and preparation. Watching all their films has trained me to become an actor. All my conversation with them has taught me nothing but preparation is the key.

"The roots of my family in terms of performance stems from theatre, essentially we all are theatre actors. The upbringing is theatre based. Theatre is a very fair medium. The key to becoming an actor is always been observing my elders, learning from them, prepared me for cinema." Vardhan said he does not feel the pressure but believes it is his responsibility to take the legacy of his family ahead in the right way.

"I find the word pressure negative. I call that word responsibility. It is a blessing that I was born in this family. If I take it as a pressure then I won't be able to work. I take it as a responsibility. "My family has given, contributed so much to Hindi film industry and it is my responsibility I make them feel proud."

The romantic-thriller, directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Jayantilal Gada, also marks the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi. "It is essential to have love in your life for a long time. It is important we chose our partners correctly. It is something that came make or break your life. Through this film we are trying to entertain you and also give a jolting message, which is all the more important for today's youth," Vardhan said.

The film is scheduled to release on November 22.

