International Development News
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

People News Roundup: Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work
Image Credit: Flickr / ronpaulrevolt2008

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group's management said. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police.

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

Also Read: People News Roundup: Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand base for methane-measuring satellite mission

A satellite mission to measure global methane emissions from oil and gas facilities will be based in New Zealand, the government said on Wednesday, in a collaboration with a U.S. environmental group. The MethaneSAT, due to be launched in 20...

NABARD has taken up 14 agriculture projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has taken up 14 projects in the agriculture sector in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a total refinance of over Rs 120 crore, a senior NABARD official said. Gen...

'The Batman' casts Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell to play The Penguin

Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are in talks to join Matt Reeves The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis will play Bruce Wayne Batmans butler Alfred Pennyworth and Farrell is set t...

ANALYSIS-Cause of Philadelphia fire sounds alarm over aging U.S. refineries

How did a piece of piping installed when Richard Nixon was U.S. president go without once being checked before leading to a fire that devastated the East Coasts largest and oldest oil refinery Thats a question safety experts and activists a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019