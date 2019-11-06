Kay Cannon to direct biopic 'Del & Charna'

Filmmaker Kay Cannon has been roped in to tackle the biopic on comedy legends Del Close and Charna Halpern. Titled "Del & Charna", the film will narrate the true story of the unlikely pairing of eccentric improv legend, Close and feisty comedy theatre owner, Halpern, reported Collider.

The duo are best known for starting up Chicago's Improv Olympic, a prestigious comedy training ground for 'Saturday Night Live!' players and scribes. "The movie chronicles their tumultuous 19-year relationship, which saw them as friends, saviors, and soulmates. Together, these two helped each other overcome his addiction, financial ruin, and their own personal demons to ultimately establish improv as an art form, launching the careers of some of our most beloved comedians, writers, and directors," the film's official plotline read.

The movie will be produced by Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, while Irene Marquette will serve as executive producer. Cannon is best known for 2018 comedy film "Blockers" as well as the "Pitch Perfect" franchise.

She is also set to direct Sony's upcoming live-action musical version of "Cinderella", featuring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter in the lead.

