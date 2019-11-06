Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll join 'Billions' S5

Powerhouse performers Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll are heading to Showtime for "Billions" fifth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actors will star in recurring roles in the series.

The show revolves around the power politics in the world of New York high finance as US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and hedge fund manager Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis, lock horns. Stoll, best known for "House of Cards", will have a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan with roots in small-town Indiana.

While the three-time Emmy winner Margulies of "The Good Wife" fame will recur as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. "Billions" is slated to return in early 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)