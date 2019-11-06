Like polls, reality show contestants invest money to win: Terence Lewis

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who has judged several reality shows, says contestants often invest a lot of money to win the series as securing maximum votes is nothing but a "big game." Terence said when it comes to voting, people are very judgemental.

"It also depends on which state a contestant comes from, then how much political power one has to get more votes. it's all a big game there. You've to invest a lot to win if you really want to win because it's based on voting," the choreographer told reporters here. Terence said there are different ways to vote, so contestants try everything to win and the process is similar to what happens in politics.

"They (the contestants) do invest, because they have to win. It's very simple. They get public to call, to vote. Channels don't have a problem because what do they have to do with who's winning, they want the show to be good and the audience to watch. "They aren't concerned with all these things. It's the contestants, sometimes we know who wants to win. They have their ways. Like the contestants who play in politics, they will invest money, simple," he added.

He was speaking at a special screening of Zee5's upcoming web series "Love, Sleep, Repeat". Terence said he has always made sure to praise deserving contestants so that people take note of them and vote and it doesn't matter if they don't win.

"Raghav (Juyal, of 'Dance India Dance' fame) is a good example. He didn't win but he is doing really good work in the industry," he added.

