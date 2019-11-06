International Development News
Development News Edition

Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies

It's going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:11 IST
Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies
Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Image Credit: ANI

It's going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies. The event is set to start on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall and following the celebrations, the family will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The two royal couples have not been seen together since July when brothers Harry and William competed in a charity polo match. The family reunion comes after the announced split of charity work by Harry and Meghan from that of William and Kate, and a rumoured feud between the royal brothers, reported People magazine.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment," Harry said about himself and William in the television documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.' "I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days." (ANI)

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Britain's Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview; Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources

The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government s...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

Iran's Fordow plant to start enriching uranium at midnight: official

Irans Fordow plant will begin enriching uranium from midnight 2030 GMT, a spokesman for the Iranian atomic energy agency said on Wednesday. In the coming hours, the process of injecting uranium hexafluoride gas into the centrifuges at the F...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rands 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019