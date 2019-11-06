Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies

It's going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies. The event is set to start on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall and following the celebrations, the family will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The two royal couples have not been seen together since July when brothers Harry and William competed in a charity polo match. The family reunion comes after the announced split of charity work by Harry and Meghan from that of William and Kate, and a rumoured feud between the royal brothers, reported People magazine.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment," Harry said about himself and William in the television documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.' "I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days." (ANI)

