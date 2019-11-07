Lupita Nyong'o open to returning for 'Us' sequel if Jordan Peele directs

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o has changed her stance about not appearing in a sequel to her horror hit "Us" , saying she is up for a follow-up to the story provided directed Jordan Peele returns. The film had an open ending, leaving the door open for future storytelling and Nyong'o, who played the double role of a family matriarch and her monstrous double, said the role was nerve-wracking.

"Well, never say never, because the minute you say 'no,' that’s exactly what’s going to happen. So maybe I’ll say, absolutely, yeah, just so that karma doesn’t come to bite me in the b***," she told IndieWire. Peele has not spoken about doing a sequel to the movie but in an interview with Polygon in March he seemed enthusiastic about the idea.

Nyong'o told IndieWire that playing the character helped her grow though it extracted an emotional toll on her. "It cost me a lot, but it also offered me a lot, and I grew so much," she said, hinting that though she loved that she was done with the world of 'Us', she would be willing to make a comeback should Peele want her to.

"Ultimately, I really do love the work we created together, and how imaginative it is. Obviously, I’m in love with Jordan’s mind and the work that comes out of it. And in this case, that includes the role that he bestowed on me," she said.

