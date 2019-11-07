International Development News
Development News Edition

Ben Affleck to star in action thriller 'Hypnotic'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:54 IST
Ben Affleck to star in action thriller 'Hypnotic'

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is all set to star Robert Rodriguez's action thriller "Hypnotic". The actor will play the role of a detective who gets tangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists, as per Variety.

The publication quoted sources to say that the producers and the director are trying to shift the production dates to accommodate Affleck's busy schedule. They plan to begin filmming the movie in April. Affleck will soon get busy with "Deep Water", a thriller co-starring Ana de Armas, which he will follow up with Ridley Scott's period drama "The Last Duel", which begins production at the beginning of 2020. "The Last Duel" also features Affleck's friend Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

The Oscar-winning actor-director recently finished Netflix movie "The Last Thing He Wanted" Anne Hathaway. He also features in the basketball drama "The Way Back". Solstice Studios and Studio 8 will produce the movie, with Solstice spearheading US distribution and international sales, while Studio 8 retains the option to co-finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

French police clear migrant camp in Paris

French police started clearing a migrant tent camp in northern Paris on Thursday, a day after the government announced a tightening of French immigration policy. Buses took away hundreds of people in the Porte de la Chapelle area, where ill...

Boost morale of force: Retired officers in letter to LG, Delhi Police chief

Retired officers of the Delhi Police have written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force after the recent stand-off with lawyers. The Delhi Police Reti...

Sena meet ends; resolution authorises Uddhav Thackeray

Sena meet ends resolution authorises Uddhav Thackerayto take final decision on govt formation MLA....

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named Hypnotic. The action-thriller will be helmed by Sin City director Robert Rodriguez, reported The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019