Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named 'Hypnotic'.

Ben Afflick. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named 'Hypnotic'. The action-thriller will be helmed by 'Sin City' director Robert Rodriguez, reported 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

The 'Argo' star will play a detective who investigates a series of impossible high-end heists and becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. The production of the project is set to start in April.

'Hypnotic' is the first project under a new strategic partnership between producer Jeff Robinov's 'Studio 8' and Mark Gill's 'Solstice Studios'. The duo, Rodriguez and Robinov, will produce the film together with Studio 8's Guy Danella and John Graham. 'Solstice' will handle US distribution and international sales.

Robinov, while talking about Affleck in a statement, on Wednesday said, "Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including 'Argo and The Town', I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera." He added, "It's very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

