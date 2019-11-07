Wedding song 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a celebration number 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from his upcoming feature film 'Motichoor Chakhnachoor' on Thursday. The track chronicling the eccentric wedding of Pushpinder played by Nawazuddin and Anita (Athitya Shetty) and starts with the pair sending their families in shock as they arrive home after secretly tying the knot.

Sung on desi beats and upbeat music, the track pictures the two living the spirit of pre-wedding rituals as their families take them through ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi among others. The couple is surely not the usual one and their funny goof-ups are even visible as the two take 'pheres'. While Nawaz is dressed in the traditional groom attire- White Sherwani with a red dupatta and turban, Athiya is seen wearing a maroon saree with some minimalistic gold jewellery.

The feature centres around Anita who wishes to marry an NRI and Pushpinder, a 36-year-old who is looking to walk down the aisle with a beautiful girl. It also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Debamitra Biswal, the flick is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia and is set to hit theatres on November 15. (ANI)

