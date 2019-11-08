Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon team up for Netflix limited series

Zoe Saldana is set to star in Netflix limited series "From Scratch" with Reese Witherspoon attached as producer. Saldana will also executive produce along with Witherspoon and her producing partner Lauren Neustadter, reported Variety.

The series is an adaptation of Tembi Locke's memoir "From Scratch". It is described as an "autobiographical romance that follows an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy and infinite love."

The memoir was published in April by and was selected as Witherspoon's Book Club x Hello Sunshine May 2019 book pick. Tembi's sister Attica Locke will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. She has previously been a part of the writing team for Ava DuVernay's Netflix series "When They See Us".

"This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page. We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica and 3 Arts on this wonderful project," said Saldana. Calling Tembi's memoir a "raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces," Witherspoon said the team feels honoured to bring her life on-screen.

"She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi's vision and feel honoured to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen. We could not imagine more perfect partners for this than Zoe and her sisters and 3 Arts Entertainment, along with the incredible team at Netflix," she said.

