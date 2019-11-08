International Development News
Development News Edition

Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon team up for Netflix limited series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 11:31 IST
Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon team up for Netflix limited series
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zoe Saldana is set to star in Netflix limited series "From Scratch" with Reese Witherspoon attached as producer. Saldana will also executive produce along with Witherspoon and her producing partner Lauren Neustadter, reported Variety.

The series is an adaptation of Tembi Locke's memoir "From Scratch". It is described as an "autobiographical romance that follows an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy and infinite love."

The memoir was published in April by and was selected as Witherspoon's Book Club x Hello Sunshine May 2019 book pick. Tembi's sister Attica Locke will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. She has previously been a part of the writing team for Ava DuVernay's Netflix series "When They See Us".

"This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page. We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica and 3 Arts on this wonderful project," said Saldana. Calling Tembi's memoir a "raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces," Witherspoon said the team feels honoured to bring her life on-screen.

"She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi's vision and feel honoured to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen. We could not imagine more perfect partners for this than Zoe and her sisters and 3 Arts Entertainment, along with the incredible team at Netflix," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sharks escape with narrow win over Wild

Logan Couture had a goal and three assists as the San Jose Sharks grabbed a four-goal lead then held on to defeat the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Thursday night. Tomas Hertl added a goal and two assists and Marcus Sorensen, Timo Meier an...

Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani has told the airlines staff that the management shares their concerns and is taking necessary steps to protect their interests, even as the employees unions are planning to protest against the governments disi...

France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 8 AP France has reopened a contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem after several aborted attempts. The French Consulate General reopened the Tomb of the Kings one of Jerusalems most magnificent ancient tombs to the public l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019