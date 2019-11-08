John Boyega to star in Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge'
Actor John Boyega is set to star in Netflix thriller "Rebel Ridge" from "Green Room" director Jeremy Saulnier. The film is touted to be a "high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humour".
Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures will co-produce the project, reported Variety. Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino are the producers with Macon Blair attached as executive producer.
Boyega will next be seen reprising his role as Finn in the final chapter of Disney and Lucasfilm's Skywalker saga, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", due to release in December.
