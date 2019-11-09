Entertainment News Roundup: Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs; Video game 'Legends' do battle for $1 million

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Prosecutors oppose testimony on false memories in Weinstein trial

Prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify at his rape trial about false memories, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday. Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein 67, is scheduled to stand trial in Manhattan Supreme Court in January on charges of assaulting two women, in 2006 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the 2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins with the police.

Shakira to celebrate Latino culture and her birthday at Super Bowl

Colombian pop superstar Shakira wants to make her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl a celebration of Latino culture - and her own birthday. The three-time Grammy winner will be appearing at the widely watched halftime show on Feb. 2, alongside singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

LGBTQ characters on U.S. television at all time high

Shows like "Batwoman," "Pose," and "Euphoria" have brought the number of lesbian, gay and transgender characters on U.S. television to a record high, helping to accelerate acceptance of sexual diversity in wider society, according to a report issued on Thursday. Advocacy group GLAAD said that LGBTQ characters made up 10.2% of prime-time series regulars on traditional network television. That was the highest percentage in the 15 years that the organization has been tracking numbers and a 1.4% increase over the previous year.

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations".

Drake signs up for Toronto marijuana venture

The biggest of Canada's new brand of marijuana producers will join forces with Toronto-born rap star Drake to launch a fully-licenced joint venture in the city to produce and distribute cannabis, the two sides said on Thursday. Under the deal, the multi-Grammy award winner will take a 60% stake in a subsidiary of stock-market listed Canopy Growth, which produces cannabis in nearby Scarborough, Ontario.

Video game 'Legends' do battle for $1 million

Two teams of young video gamers from Europe and China will do virtual battle on Sunday - and there's more than $1 million at stake. The teams will fight it out in blockbuster online game "League of Legends", in a contest drawing millions of viewers and a growing crowd of sponsors.

James Dean set to appear in a movie six decades after his death, horrifying fans

James Dean is coming back from the dead to appear in a new movie, a Hollywood production company said on Wednesday, causing an uproar about the idea of reincarnating one of America's most beloved film icons. Magic City Films said it had obtained the rights from Dean's estate to digitally recreate the "Rebel Without A Cause" star, who died in a 1955 car accident aged 24, for a Vietnam War-era action drama called "Finding Jack."

'Order!': Meet the Belgian musician behind the Bercow dance remix

The famous bellows of "Order!" by former British parliamentary Speaker John Bercow have shimmied their way out of Westminster and into a dance remix gone viral at the hands of Belgian dance musician Michael Schack. "John Bercow is probably the most rock 'n' roll politician in the whole Brexit saga," Schack told Reuters in an interview.

Olympics: Placido Domingo pulls out of cultural event, cites 'complexity'

Opera singer Placido Domingo has withdrawn from a pre-Olympics theatrical event set for next spring, he said in a statement issued by Tokyo Olympics organizers on Friday, citing the "complexity" of the project. Domingo, who had been set to participate in an event fusing opera and Japan's traditional kabuki to kick off a cultural festival, resigned last month as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, saying accusations of sexual misconduct had compromised his ability to continue.

