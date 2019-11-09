Demian Bichir boards George Clooney's 'Good Morning, Midnight' adaptation

Actor Demian Bichir has joined the cast of George Clooney's next directorial, an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel "Good Morning, Midnight." Clooney also stars in the Netflix movie, which features Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler in pivotal roles.

Mark L Smith has penned the script. According to Variety, the post-apocalyptic tale follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and an astronaut on board the Aether spacecraft, which is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine races to make contact with the spaceship.

Bechir's role is being kept under wraps. The movie is currently filming.

