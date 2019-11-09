'Rick and Morty' scribe Jessica Gao to write Marvel's 'She-Hulk'

Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning "Pickle Rick" episode of animated series "Rick and Morty", has come on board as the head writer on Marvel Studios' "She-Hulk". The series will premiere on Disney Plus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gao's hiring is the first creative development on the series since it was announced in August by Marvel head Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Fan Expo. She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk). She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out. The character first appeared in comics as a member of the Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

