Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen to star in comedy 'Sick as They Made Us'

Veteran actors Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen have teamed up for Mayim Balik's comedy-drama "Sick as They Made Us". The film also features Simon Helberg and Olivia Thirlby.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story revolves around a divorced mother of two who "rekindles love in her life amid the crazy antics of her dysfunctional family". She now has to try hard to convince her stubborn family members to hold it together while they embrace one final farewell.

