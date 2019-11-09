Fifth 'Scream' movie in the works

The fifth installment in the horror franchise "Scream" is in development. According to Bloody Disgusting via Digital Spy, Spyglass Media Group is currently working on a new film in the slasher series.

It's unclear where the story will go following the death of its creator Wes Craven in 2015. Craven directed all four of the previous "Scream" films.

The previous films featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in lead roles.

