Film industry not male-dominated, whoever brings money is star: Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan believes film industry is not male-dominated anymore and functions on a business model where an artiste who brings in more money becomes a superstar. At the launch of Kaveree Bamzai's book, "No Regrets: The Guilt-Free Woman's Guide To A Good Life" on Friday, Farah was asked if men still drive the showbiz, to which she replied, "No. I don't think so."

"It is about who brings in the maximum money. You have to blame the rest of the country for that, because who patronises the movies? It is not the industry, it is the country, it is the people, who want to go and watch the movie. "So whoever brings the biggest money will be the superstar. The minute women start getting big bucks they will be the superstars. It is a business model," she added.

Farah was one of the first female directors making mainstream commercial Hindi films. When asked if there are things that she had to change in herself to be heard in the industry, Farah said, "I did not change anything about myself, which I think was good. I was a loudmouth and I would say what I felt was right and in the long run, it helped me. Because over the years people saw this is how I am. People will accept you as you are, give them some time. If you start changing yourself then you lose yourself."

The choreographer-filmmaker, whose last directorial venture was 2014's "Happy New Year", said she is planning to direct a film next year. In February this year, it was officially announced that Farah will helm a film, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty via his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez.

There have been speculations that the two are working on a remake of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film "Satte Pe Satta". "There is a lot of speculation, I don't know if I am making this film. We don't know what we are making," she said.

