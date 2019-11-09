Here's why Khloe Kardashian gave heartfelt shout-out to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gave a heartfelt shout-out to her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson after receiving a beautiful gift from him. The 35-year-old model thanked Tristan on her Instagram Stories where she expressed how "proud" she is of the journey they have taken to successfully co-parent their little bundle of joy, True Thompson.

In honour of Khloe's latest collaboration with KKW Fragrance, the NBA star sent her a massive balloon arch that read 'Pink Fragrance', the name of the perfume she created alongside sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. "Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me," Khloe shared on Friday. "They're from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I'm really proud of the co-parenting place that we are in."

There's no denying that Khloe and Tristan have come a long way since their admittedly messy split earlier this year. Just last month, the 35-year-old candidly discussed "healing" from the drama and starting over as a single mom. "It's hard, it's not easy for me," Khloe said of co-parenting with Thompson on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose podcast'.

"It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, he and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that." (ANI)

